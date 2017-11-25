Igbinedion University gives automatic jobs to Amnesty graduates

Related News

The Igbinedion University, Okada on Saturday announced automatic employment for graduates sponsored by the Presidential Amnesty Programme and who made second class upper degrees in the 2016/2017 academic session.

Eghosa Osaghae, Vice Chancellor of the institution, announced this during the 15th convocation of the institution.

The Niger Delta Amnesty Programme was introduced by the Umaru Yar’Adua administration in 2009, as part of efforts to disarm restive youths in the oil region. A key element is the education, up to tertiary level, of disarmed militants.

Mr. Osaghae also said that all graduates from Kano, Bauchi, Gombe with second class upper, as well as the best computer science graduate would also be automatically employed.

He said the employment would be effected immediately after the graduates complete the mandatory National Youth Service.

He also disclosed that institution had concluded plans to float scholarship scheme for prospective undergraduates who desire to make careers in the sciences.

According to him, the scholars would be the 10 best students from each of the 36 states of the federation.

He said the university had introduced the incentive to give back to the society, since the government had failed to extend bursary and scholarships to students in private universities.

The Chancellor, Gabriel Igbinedion, said the scholarship scheme would help boost manpower in the sciences.

Mr. Igbinedion was represented by his son, Lucky Igbinedion, a former governor of Edo state.

He appealed to the Federal Government to include private universities as beneficiaries of TETFUND.

He disclosed that since the establishment of the Igbinedion University, the institution had produced no fewer than 3,000 lawyers, 1, 500 doctors, 2,000 engineers and 800 pharmacists.

He gave assurance that the institution would continue to be funded to meet international best practices in education.

The pro Chancellor of the institution, Oluwole Akande, disclosed that the institution had produced no fewer than 13,000 graduates, since its establishment in 1999.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that an ambassador, Nkoyo Toyo, delivered the convocation lecture titled “Restructuring and the future of Nigeria Needs”.

Igbinedion University, based in Okada, headquarters of Ovia North-East Local Government Area, Edo state, was the first private university established in Nigeria.

(NAN)