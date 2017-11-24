Three undergraduates arrested for allegedly killing man over girlfriend

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police on patrol

The Katsina Police Command has arrested three undergraduates of the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University suspected to have murdered one Abdulmalik Kabir in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects – all male – are two third year students and a second year student, according to Bensen Gwana, the state Commissioner of Police, who paraded them before journalists on Friday in Katsina.

“The police arrested the three suspects when they attacked their victim and inflicted serious injuries on him which led to his death.

“The arrested persons caused grievous harm on their victim over an issue of girlfriend, in the month of November, 2017.

“The victim died in a hospital while receiving treatment,” the commissioner said.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.