Three undergraduates arrested for allegedly killing man over girlfriend

Related News

The Katsina Police Command has arrested three undergraduates of the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University suspected to have murdered one Abdulmalik Kabir in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects – all male – are two third year students and a second year student, according to Bensen Gwana, the state Commissioner of Police, who paraded them before journalists on Friday in Katsina.

“The police arrested the three suspects when they attacked their victim and inflicted serious injuries on him which led to his death.

“The arrested persons caused grievous harm on their victim over an issue of girlfriend, in the month of November, 2017.

“The victim died in a hospital while receiving treatment,” the commissioner said.

(NAN)