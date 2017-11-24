Buhari urges religious movements in Africa to help fight corruption

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged religious movements to assist African countries rid themselves of the scourge of corruption.

Speaking at the State House on Friday while receiving the Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement Worldwide, Muhammadul-Kabir, the President also enjoined such movements to work for “the cementing of our continental relationships and peaceful coexistence.”

Mr. Buhari commended the movement’s commitment to spiritual cleansing.

According to him, “while the evil of material corruption seeks to undermine the dignity and worldly existence of man, moral and spiritual corruption seek to destroy man and condemn him to perpetual punishment by his Creator.”