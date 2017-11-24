How PDP leaders reacted to Atiku’s exit from APC

Related News

Top members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, have reacted to the news of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s exit from the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Mr. Abubakar, a founding member of the PDP in 1998, defected from APC on Friday.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, Mr. Abubakar who gave reasons for his action, stated that the split of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, into factions served as the major reason for his exit from the then ruling party.

REACTIONS:

In his reaction, a former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, congratulated Mr. Abubakar.

“Congrats to @atiku for dumping the plague called APC and coming back home to the PDP family. It took courage to take that bold step and I commend him for it,” the Osun-born PDP politician said on Twitter,

For Reno Omokri, an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Abubakar’s exit from the ruling party was already causing jitters.

“On the same day that @Atiku resigned from the APC, President Buhari sets up a committee to increase the minimum wage. Coincidence or signs that the President is jittery over his impending 2019 defeat and wants to bribe Nigerians with a salary increase?” Mr. Omokri said on his Twitter handle.

For PDP senator, Ben Bruce, Mr. Abubakar’s decision was a courageous one.

“I congratulate @Atiku for leaving the APC. It took courage especially as he has wide business investments that are already targets and could be further targeted. I, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, now appeal to Waziri Adamawa, to return to the house he helped build, the PDP,” he said on his official Twitter handle.

