Supreme Court more than doubles Pistorius’ sentence

Oscar Pistorius
Oscar Pistorius in court

South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal has increased Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorius’s jail sentence for killing his girlfriend from six to 13 years and five months.

The state prosecution had appealed the sentence earlie Pistorius’ punishment for murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp was too lenient.

n 2015, in a case that gripped South Africa and the world, the 30-year-old sprinter was found guilty of the Valentine’s Day murder of his model girlfriend.

The prosecution argued that Pistorius’ disability should not have been a mitigating factor.

The South African double-amputee sprinter, known as the “Blade Runner,” maintains he believed Steenkamp was an intruder when he shot her through the bathroom door.
It is the second time the prosecution is appealing.

Pistorius was originally found guilty of culpable homicide, but this was changed to murder on appeal.

Pistorius, whose lower legs were amputated because of a congenital defect, soared to international fame after becoming the first amputee to compete in the 2012 Olympic Games, London. (dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.