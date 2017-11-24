Supreme Court more than doubles Pistorius’ sentence

Related News

South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal has increased Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorius’s jail sentence for killing his girlfriend from six to 13 years and five months.

The state prosecution had appealed the sentence earlie Pistorius’ punishment for murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp was too lenient.

n 2015, in a case that gripped South Africa and the world, the 30-year-old sprinter was found guilty of the Valentine’s Day murder of his model girlfriend.

The prosecution argued that Pistorius’ disability should not have been a mitigating factor.

The South African double-amputee sprinter, known as the “Blade Runner,” maintains he believed Steenkamp was an intruder when he shot her through the bathroom door.

It is the second time the prosecution is appealing.

Pistorius was originally found guilty of culpable homicide, but this was changed to murder on appeal.

Pistorius, whose lower legs were amputated because of a congenital defect, soared to international fame after becoming the first amputee to compete in the 2012 Olympic Games, London. (dpa/NAN)