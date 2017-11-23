Northern groups plan one million man march for Buhari

Related News

A coalition of Northern civil society groups has declared support for “the war against corruption by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.” It also said it plans to organise a one million-man march for the president.

Rising from a meeting in Kaduna on Thursday, the group also described the acting Chairman of the Economic and financial Crimes commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu as “one of the most fiery, fearless and most daring anti-corruption czar in Africa.”

The convener of the coalition and Chairman of Arewa Transparency Champions, ATC, Bashir Ibrahim, noted that the auspicious moment has come for “all Nigerian men and women of goodwill to extend all the necessary support to President Buhari and EFCC’s Magu to deliver on this important pillar of the APC government’s 2015 campaign promise.”

Also, while speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, Abdulrahman Danbatta, one of the coordinators of the meeting, said that “with the powerful integrity credentials of President Buhari and a fearless and dogged anti-corruption fighter like Magu, Nigeria is indeed luckier at this point in the nation’s history”.

The coalition called on “all patriotic Nigerian stakeholders to sustain the fierce war on corruption by giving their unflinching support to President Buhari and the EFCC as an institution of public service”.

It also said it plans to organise a one million man march soon, “in solidarity with the president and the EFCC, during which we shall present a special medal of honour to the chairman and operatives of the EFCC in Abuja.”

Northern groups members that attended the meeting include, Daniel Magaji of Northern Accountability Front, Hadiza Bukar of Arewa Gender Promotion Campaign, Sani Idris of United Front Against Corrupt Practices and Reuben Magaji of Youth for Transparency Initiative.