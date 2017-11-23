Nigerian govt inaugurates burial committee for Alex Ekwueme

Related News

The federal government has inaugurated a national burial committee headed by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for the burial of late former Vice President Alex Ekwueme.

Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President made this known when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the National Economic Council, NEC.

The meeting was presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr. Akande said Mr. Mustapha revealed this information to the members at the NEC meeting.

According to the presidential aide, the committee is being chaired by Mr. Mustapha while the Anambra State government and the Ekwueme family will be fully involved in the burial activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Osinbajo together with all members of NEC signed the Ekwueme condolence register which was opened in the Presidential Villa this week.

Mr. Akande also said that Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra lauded the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring free and fair gubernatorial election in Anambra on November 18.

He said the governor gave the commendation under during the council meeting.

(NAN)