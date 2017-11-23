Minister disowns ‘N250,000 win essay competition’

Related News

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole has disassociated himself from an essay competition organised in his name by a group under the guise of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS.

The Minister in a press statement said he was not aware of the competition or those behind it.

“It was put together by a fake group of students using my name. It is fake and I know nothing about it. I urge members of the public not to take part in the fake Essay competition,” Mr. Adewole was quoted by his spokesperson as saying on Thursday.

A group had posted on social media that it was organising an essay competition titled: Professor Isaac Adewole Essay Competition, ‘If I were the Minister of Health.’

The organisers said the competition was open to medical students while the overall winner stand the chance of winning N250,000.

But the minister denied being part of the competition and urge Nigerian students not to fall to the antics of fake scammer.

“Investigation by my staff revealed that the National President of NANS, Comrade Aruna Kadir, denied knowledge of the group and disassociated NANS from the competition,” Mr. Adewole stated.

“I also did not authorise anybody or group to organise such an Essay Competition in my name,’ he said.