Despite Argentina win, Nigeria drops nine places on FIFA ranking

Despite its thrilling performance in the World Cup qualifiers and the defeat of acclaimed global champions, Argentina, the Super Eagles of Nigeria has dropped nine places in the latest football ranking by FIFA.
The latest ranking, which was published on FIFA’s official website on Thursday, put Nigeria at the 50th position in the world and 8th in Africa.
Nigeria occupied the 41st position in the last ranking.
Most fans of the Nigeria team would however be disappointed with the latest ranking, as they expected the recent exploits of the team to have raised the Eagles to a more desirable position.
According to the ranking, the top five teams in Africa are: Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt, Congo DR, Morrocco.
The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 21 December 2017.
Ranking
Africa
Senegal
Tunisia
Egypt
Congo DR
Morocco
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Nigeria
Ghana
Côte d’Ivoire
World
Germany
Brazil
Portugal
Argentina
Belgium
Spain
Poland
Switzerland
France
Chile