Despite Argentina win, Nigeria drops nine places on FIFA ranking

Super Eagles of Nigeria
Super Eagles of Nigeria

Despite its thrilling performance in the World Cup qualifiers and the defeat of acclaimed global champions, Argentina, the Super Eagles of Nigeria has dropped nine places in the latest football ranking by FIFA.

The latest ranking, which was published on FIFA’s official website on Thursday, put Nigeria at the 50th position in the world and 8th in Africa.

Nigeria occupied the 41st position in the last ranking.

Most fans of the Nigeria team would however be disappointed with the latest ranking, as they expected the recent exploits of the team to have raised the Eagles to a more desirable position.

According to the ranking, the top five teams in Africa are: Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt, Congo DR, Morrocco.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 21 December 2017.

Ranking

Africa

Senegal

Tunisia

Egypt

Congo DR

Morocco

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Nigeria

Ghana

Côte d’Ivoire

World

Germany

Brazil

Portugal

Argentina

Belgium

Spain

Poland

Switzerland

France

Chile

