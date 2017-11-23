Air Force names building after officer killed in fight against Boko Haram

Related News

The Chief of the Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday in Lagos named a building in honour of a late squadron leader, Promise Gbenekannu, who died in the fight against insurgency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the building is a six by three bedroom flats for officers at the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja.

Inaugurating the building, Mr. Abubakar, an Air Marshal, said that NAF would continue to uphold its commitment toward the welfare of personnel and their families.

“This building being inaugurated today has been named after one of our fallen heroes.

“The fallen hero died on board the C-130 aircraft while on a logistics support mission for troops fighting insurgency and terrorism in the North East of the country.

“The fallen hero was a C-130 pilot,’’ said the CAS, represented by Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya.

He added that similar building had been constructed in all NAF bases to provide conducive atmosphere for personnel in line with the change agenda of President Muhamadu Buhari.

“Accordingly, providing decent housing for officers remains one of the first priorities of our policy thrust towards ensuring that NAF personnel and their families live in a befitting accommodation,” he said.

He said that NAF had also embarked on the renovation of more accommodation facilities as well as rehabilitation of roads and drainage systems in the base.

“It is hoped that this would create enabling environment and motivation for personnel to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently,” he said.

On insurgency, Mr. Abubakar said NAF recently received some new equipment which were undergoing reactivation to enhance the ability to conduct counter-insurgency operations.

“The effort of government at adequately equipping the service would enhance professionalism and facilitate effective performance of our constitutional roles.

“We will continue to do our utmost to meet our statutory responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of the nation,” he said.

The Air Force Chief urged the officers to continue to reposition NAF into a highly professional force, assuring that government would continue to provide support to sustain the tempo of operations against insurgency.

The wife of the deceased officer, Justina Gbenekannu, while speaking with journalists, commended the NAF for naming the building in memory of her husband.

“Life has not been the same after the passing out of my husband and I get emotional sometimes but he lived a fulfilled life as short as it was,” she said. (NAN)