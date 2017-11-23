Boko Haram: Adamawa community threatens to relocate to Cameroon

Related News

Following frequent attacks by Boko Haram insurgents, some community leaders in Madagali, Adamawa state, have threatened that their people would relocate to neighbouring Cameroon.

Speaking during a presentation of relief materials by NEMA to those affected by recent attacks on Gulak town, the headquarters of the council on Thursday, the community leaders expressed disatisfation with the situation adding that distribution of food to the affected communities was not their ”top priority.”

Yusuf Muhammad, chairman of the council, said security of lives and property was their major concern.

”Our top priority in Madagali local Government Area is that we need security not food. Government, as matter of urgency should bring lasting solutions to stop excessive attacks and destruction on our people. If the deadly attacks continue, we have no other alternative rather than to relocate to Cameroon Republic,” Mr. Muhammed said.

He complained that the people of the area, ”were more affected by the insurgency and yet were neglected as if they were not Nigerians.”

The council boss said insurgents lived just three kilometres away from Madagali area and this was why they (sect) find it easy to attack the community.

He urged the government to deploy more soldiers to the area to protect the people.

Binta Garba, an APC Senator at the event, confirmed what the council chairman said as ”true.”

Mrs. Garba said both Madagali and Michika local government areas were neglected in terms of Federal government intervention.

”Are we really part of Nigeria,? If yes; Government should prove to us and treat us as Nigerians,” the senator said.

Responding, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, Abdulazeez Nyako, thanked the council chairman for his frankness.

Mr. Nyako assured the people of the area that he would table the matter when he returned to the senate.

Mustafa Maihaja, Director General of NEMA, who was represented by an air commodore, Sunday Ohemu, said the relief materials were part of the government’s intervention meant to bring succour to the community.

Three trucks loaded with assorted food and non-food items were presented to the community.