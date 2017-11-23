Unemployed man charged with abandoning wife, new-born twins in hospital

Related News

A 45-year-old unemployed man, Godwin Onyelanesi, who allegedly abandoned his wife and new-born twins in a hospital, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates Court.

The accused, who resides on Afolabi Street in Abule Egba, Lagos, appeared before Magistrate A. O. Gbajumo on counts of failure to provide a necessity of life and breach of the peace.

Mr. Gbajumo granted him bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum, after he admitted guilt.

The prosecutor, Michael Unah, had said that the accused committed the offences on August 28 at the Evangel Hospital, Ikeja.

Mr. Unah said that the accused absconded after his wife, Glory, was delivered of a set of twins through a Caesarean Section (CS) at the cost of N239,100.

“The accused gave his consent before the CS was done.

“He left his wife and the twins in the hospital for months and didn’t show up,” he said.

Mr. Unah said that Glory was handed over to her relatives two months after her husband refused to show up.

“The case was reported to the police by the hospital’s management, and the accused was arrested,’’ he submitted.

The offences contravene Sections 168(d) and 247(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, according to the prosecutor.

The case has been adjourned until December 8 for review of facts and sentencing.

(NAN)