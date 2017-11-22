Three undergraduates docked for allegedly forcefully initiating colleague into cult group

Related News

An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Wednesday remanded three students of the Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, Osun, in prison custody over forceful initiation of a student into cultism.

The accused, Alade Temitope, Emmanuel Tobiloba and Oluwatosin Emmanuel, are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, inflicted injuries, assault and threat to kill.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode, while refusing the bail of the accused, said that the defence counsel, Wole Omotoso, should come with written application for their bail.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mathew Imepreve, told the court that the accused committed the offence on November 17 around 3.45 p.m. at the Oduduwa University Campus, Ipetumodu.

Mr. Imepreve said that the accused conspired with others to commit felony to wit unlawful society.

He added that the accused unlawfully assembled themselves, beat Abdullahi Aboluwadun and cut his finger with razor blade while initiating him into the Alora Secret Cult.

According to him, the accused threatened to kill Aboluwadun with stick and other weapons when he refused to be a member of the secret cult.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 35, 62, 86 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The case was adjourned until December 20 for hearing.

(NAN)