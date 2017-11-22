Seven Nigerian health workers killed in auto crash

Seven officials of health unions in federal medical centres and teaching hospitals across the country were reportedly killed in an auto crash which occurred near Likoro along Kano-Kaduna expressway on Wednesday.

Ayuba M. Suleiman, Chairman, Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria, MHWUN, who confirmed this to our reporter said the bus, which belonged to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, conveying 14 officials somersaulted while trying to avoid a pothole around 2 p.m. near Likoro.

“Seven of them died, five sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Ahmadu Bello Teaching Hospital, ABUTH, Shika, Zaria, while two others who escaped unhurt and even helped us in evacuating the dead and those injured to ABUTH.

“They were on their way to Keffi, Nasarawa State to attend a two-day meeting of MHWUN of National Tertiary Institutions across the country”, he said.

The chairman also gave the names of those who died. PREMIUM TIMES is withholding the information as we are not certain the families have been duly informed of the tragedy.

Ibrahim Umar, Kaduna State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC also confirmed the incident.

