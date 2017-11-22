Adamawa militiamen attack: Governor summons traditional rulers ‎as death toll rises

Related News

The Adamawa State Governor, Jibrilla Bindow, has summoned traditional rulers in the state to a meeting over Monday’s attacks on four villages in Numan Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who also cancelled the weekly State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, said he would order a probe of the incident.

The casualty figure is also believed to have risen to 60.‎ There were conflicting figures of the casualties on Tuesday as the police said 30 persons, mostly women and children, were killed while residents said at least 45 bodies were buried.

But on Wednesday morning, the North-east chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, Mafindi Danburam, said about 60 victims had died and warned that the figure might rise.

“As I am talking to you, nearly 60 were killed. Even this morning, I was told that seven more corpses were found in the bush and many people are still missing.

“This is a pogrom. Women and children were mostly killed by the attackers. Already security personnel in collaboration with relatives are in the bush searching.”

Governor Bindow, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, said he would set up a committee to investigate the incident.

The governor, commiserated with the families of the victims and called for restraint, while assuring of his government’s commitment to bringing the killers to justice.