Global Investigative Journalism Conference 2017 ends; host of 2019 edition announced

Related News

The Global Investigative Journalism Network members cast their votes on Sunday to decide the next host of the next edition of Global Investigative Journalism Conference as the 10th edition came to an end in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The 11th edition will hold in the German city of Hamburg in 2019.

Hamburg clinched the hosting right after defeating Lima (Peru) and Riga (Latvia) in a tight contest that sparked intense politicking.

More than 1,000 journalists from across 130 countries participated at the four-day conference in Johannesburg.

“As our profession spreads worldwide, challenging autocrats, purveyors of fake news and an expanding criminal class, Investigative journalists are on the job in a hundred countries,” the hosts, Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism at University of Witwatersrand, and David Kaplan, Executive Director of Global Investigative Journalism Network, said in the opening remarks.

“Despite the many challenges we face – deadly threats, lawsuits, lack of support, corrupt owners and more – the ranks of Investigative journalists are growing.

The almost 140 sessions spread across the duration of the conference had about 280 speakers who discussed themes such as Migration and Refugees; Best Global Databases; Mafias, Mobs, and Cartels; Multimedia Investigations; How to Protect Yourself and Your Sources; Fact-Checking: Best Practices; and Basics of Web Scrapping.

The others include Reporting Under Repressive Regimes; Ethics for Investigators; Funding your Investigation; Women and Investigative Reporting; The Future of Investigative Journalism; Undercover Reporting, How to Edit Investigative Stories, among others.

Among the speakers were three Premium Times journalists — Dapo Olorunyomi (Publisher/Chief Executive Officer), Musikilu Mojeed (Editor-in-Chief/Chief Operating Officer), and Emmanuel Mayah (Associate Editor, Investigations).

At the awards night on Saturday, Nigeria’s PREMIUM TIMES emerged joint winners of the Global Shining Light Award, a unique award which honours investigative journalism in a developing or transitioning country done under threat.

Journalist Emmanuel Mayah and Editor-In-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, were named co-winners of the prestigious journalism prize alongside Iraq’s Assad Al Zalzali among 12 finalists selected from 211 submissions across 67 countries.

The winning entry, a two-part story, which investigated the extrajudicial killings of IPOB protesters and exposed how extra-judicial killings were perpetrated and covered up by state security agencies.