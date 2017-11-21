‎NITDA saves N3 billion for Nigerian govt – Official

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Director-General, Isa Ali Pantami [Photo Credit: NITDA]

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, says it has saved the Nigerian government N3 billion on a single cleared IT project.

A statement signed by Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations at NITDA, disclosed that through its commitment as the government’s clearing house for all IT procurement and services in the public sector, the NITDA saved the sum from the IT project of a government agency.

The statement said the NITDA has offered a glimmer of hope that the federal government will be getting a handle on wasteful and duplicative IT procurement and services in MDAs.

“As an unbiased watchdog of government, the Director General has ensured that there is transparency, accountability, efficiency and effectiveness in the process of obtaining clearance from NITDA targeted at extracting maximum value from MDAs’ investments on IT projects,” the statement said.

The NITDA, however, did not give details of how the funds were saved and the agency involved.

The statement also said that President Muhammadu Buhari commended the agency’s efforts at enforcing federal government’s directive on ensuring that all ICT projects are cleared before they are implemented.

The NITDA under the Federal Ministry of Communications, was created to implement the Nigerian Information Technology Policy and coordinate general IT development and regulation in the country.

