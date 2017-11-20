Police vow justice over alleged stabbing to death of ex-PDP chairman’s son

Related News

The police have vowed to ensure that justice takes its course over the stabbing to death of a son of a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party by his wife.

Bilyamin Bello was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, Maryam Sanda, at their Maitama residence in Abuja. He was the son of Haliru Bello, a former leader of the opposition PDP.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Saturday night after she saw a suspicious text message on his phone and accused him of extra-marital affairs.

Maryam is the daughter of former Aso Savings Bank Managing Director, Maimuna Aliyu, who himself is currently facing fraud charges in court for.

According to an account, Maryam allegedly stabbed Bilyamin multiple times while he was observing the Islamic Isha’i prayer.

“When she stabbed him on the back, chest and groin, he collapsed and began pleading for mercy,” a report by Daily Nigerian online newspaper quoted a source who asked to be anonymous.

“She let him lay there in the pool of his blood, pleading with her to save his life.

“He was heard saying ‘Maryam ki taimake ni… Maryam ki taimake ni…’ (Help me, Maryam… Help me, Maryam…) until he couldn’t speak anymore.”

She was said to have later taken him to Maitama District Hospital where he eventually gave up the ghost.

The FCT Police Command spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday said the suspect was under police custody and investigation was ongoing.

Mr. Manzah said that immediately Maitama Police Division received the information about the death, it went to arrest the suspect.

He explained that the FCT command had since taken over the case from Maitama Division, and that the suspect was in its custody.

According to him, the case would be charged to court and“justice will take its course”.

The police spokesperson later on Monday told PREMIUM TIMES that the suspect had been transferred to the police homicide section.