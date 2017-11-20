APC, Tambuwal congratulate Gov. Obiano on re-election

Gov. Obiano
Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano

The All Progressives Congress, APC, and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal have congratulated Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano on his reelection.

Mr. Obiano won the election held on Saturday with about 55 per cent of the votes cast, winning in all the 21 local government areas of the state against 36 other candidates.

The APC, in a statement on Monday signed by its spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over the conduct of the poll and urged other candidates to take the outcome as the peoples choice.

APC also congratulated its candidate, Tony Nwoye, on “his impressive performance at the election and his graciousness in conceding defeat.

“We commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting what is regarded as a credible election, which passes the integrity test. Similarly, we praise the high level of dedication and professionalism displayed by the security agencies and other ad-hoc staff mobilised for the election.

“As a party, we believe the smooth conduct of the election, irrespective of its outcome, is a testimony to our party and President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to free, fair and transparent polls.”

“We appeal to other candidates and parties who participated in the election to accept its outcome as a true reflection of the will of the Anambra people.”

In his own statement issued by his spokesperson, Imam Imam, Mr. Tambuwal said Mr. Obiano’s victory was a manifestation of the people’s trust and confidence in his leadership.

He urged the reelected governor to rise above partisan considerations and carry along all people, including his opponents, in the task of building the state further.

“I urge His Excellency to see the fresh mandate given to him as a call to extra duty in the service of his state and an immense opportunity to carry forward the policies and projects initiated during his first term so as to promote progress and development Anambra State.”

Mr. Tambuwal also urged the defeated candidates to accept the result in good faith and cooperate with the winner in the interest of the people, saying any challenge of the outcome should be within confines of the law.

He pledged the cooperation of Sokoto State Government to Mr. Obiano, saying his administration would work with all persons and interest groups to deepen democracy in Nigeria.

    I really am heartened by the performance of all stakeholders in this election. This has shown that Nigeria and Nigerians could do something right if they wanted. We hope that forthcoming elections will try to surpass the feat recorded at this election. My particular commendation goes to the INEC for a professional and worthy performance shown at this election.

    My congratulations go to the winner of this election, Governor Obiano; and I join in urging him to show magnanimity in victory.

    My commendations go to the losers who have equally shown the spirit of sportsmanship.

    Finally, I commend the APC for its magnanimity in congratulating the winner in this election. This has shown that our political parties are embracing the spirit of sportsmanship and good conduct at elections. Kudos to the APC!

    My respect for all!