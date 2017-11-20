Mourners besiege late Ekwueme’s Enugu residence

Related News

Mourners have besieged the Independence Layout residence of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme following the news of his demise in a London hospital on Sunday.

A correspondent for the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited the residence of the former founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, reports that the atmosphere was solemn.

However, a condolence register was yet to be opened in the residence.

A security man who pleaded anonymity, said that he was under instruction not to allow journalists access to the compound.

“The wife of Dr. Alex Ekwueme has gone to Abuja and none of the family members is here.

“We are under instruction not to allow journalists to enter the compound and no condolence register has been opened,” he said.

Mr. Ekwueme was initially admitted at Memfys Neurosurgical Hospital, Enugu, for a chest infection from where he was transferred to London on November 13.

His younger brother and traditional ruler of Oko community, Laz Ekwueme, announced the late vice president’s death in a statement.

Mr. Ekwueme was aged 85.