Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip celebrate 70 years in marriage

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and her husband, Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh, on Monday marked 70 years of their marriage.

The couple got married in Westminster Abbey, London on November 20, 1947 before Queen Elizabeth’s ascension to the throne in 1952.

Their union is blessed with four children, including Prince Charles, heir to the throne, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

According to Reuters, there are no plans for a public event to mark this milestone.

Rather, Elizabeth, now 91, and Philip, 96, who retired from active public service in August, will have a private celebration at Windsor Castle, the monarch’s home.

Britain’s Prime Minister, Theresa May, took to twitter to celebrate the seven decades milestone.

“Congratulations to The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh as they celebrate their Platinum Wedding anniversary,” she said.

“They have devoted their lives to the service of the UK and the Commonwealth – my best wishes to them both on this special occasion.” Mrs. May added.

According to BBC news, Queen Elizabeth who is the longest serving on the throne, becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum wedding anniversary.

To commemorate this, the church’s bell will ring for more than three hours.

“While the couple’s marriage has remained strong, three of their four children have seen their unions end in divorce, most notably heir Prince Charles’s ill-fated union with his late first wife Princess Diana.” Reuters reports.