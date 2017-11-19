Buhari, APC, Dickson congratulate Jonathan at 60

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 60th birthday, which comes up on Monday.

Mr. Buhari’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

The President joined members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, professional colleagues, associates of Mr. Jonathan, and his family in celebrating the unique history of the Nigerian leader.

He noted that the former president, within a short period, rose from being a Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President to becoming Nigeria’s President for six years.

According to him, Mr. Jonathan’s foray into politics and ascendency to the highest political office in Nigeria from a humble riverine background testifies to the greatness and inclusiveness of Nigeria’s democracy, and serves as an invitation to all those with interest to add value to the nation.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would bless the former president with good health, wisdom and strength to continue serving the country.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has also congratulated the former president on his 60th birthday, saying his life and politics had been defined by patriotism and humility.

The party stated this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Sunday in Abuja.

The party recalled that the commendable and exemplary conduct of Mr. Jonathan before and after the 2015 presidential election demonstrated his patriotism and love for Nigeria.

The statement urged the former president to remain steadfast to the positive ideals he stood for and continue to support the development of the country.

It wished Mr. Jonathan many more happy, healthy and rewarding years of service to the nation.

In his congratulatory message, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Agbo, said that Mr. Jonathan attaining three scores in good health called for celebration.

“Attaining 60 years in good health calls for merriment. On behalf of the Government and the good people of Bayelsa, I wish my amiable elder brother a glorious birthday and more fruitful years ahead.

“May God grant him long life and continue to keep him in good health,’’ Mr. Dickson said.

Also, Kenedy Tonjo-West, a Niger Delta Youth leader, extolled the leadership qualities of the former president whom he described as an exemplary peace advocate who practiced politics, devoid of violence.

According to him, Mr. Jonathan’s peaceful disposition remains an inspiration to upcoming generation of young people.

Mr. Tonjo-West noted that Mr. Jonathan remained an amiable leader with charisma and followership across the nation.

Mr. Jonathan, who has been described as the luckiest politician of Nigeria’s political history, was born in Otueke, Bayelsa State, on November 20, 1957.

Before he entered politics in 1998, Mr. Jonathan worked as an education inspector, lecturer, and environmental-protection officer.

Mr. Jonathan had also served as Deputy Governor and later as Governor of Bayelsa from 2005 to 2007.

The former President had served as Vice President, acting President, and later as Nigeria’s President from 2010 to 2015, following the death of President Umaru Yar’Adua.

He lost the presidency to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.