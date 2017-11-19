Two dead, six injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway auto crash

Scene of the crash at Kara, Lagos-ibadan exp. on Thursday. [Photo credit: Olawoyin Oladeinde]
Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, said that two people died while six sustained injuries in a multiple accident that occurred at Kara Bridge, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

Mr. Oladele told the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview that the accident happened at about 2.00 p. m.

The sector commander said that three vehicles were involved in the accident.

Mr. Oladele said that a Mazda Bus with registration number SGM 530 XA lost control due to speeding and rammed into the other two vehicles.

”Corpses of the victims have been deposited at the mortuary, Ojota General Hospital, while survivors are also receiving intensive treatment at the same hospital,” he said.

Oladele said that efforts were ongoing to remove the vehicles, with a view to allow free flow of traffic in the area.

