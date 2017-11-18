Anambra election: Drama as corps members demand feeding allowance before work

Related News

Corps members serving in the ongoing Anambra election created a scene Saturday at the Nkpor Registration Area Centre in Idemili North Local Government by insisting they be paid their feeding allowance before setting out for the day’s business.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is responsible for the payment of allowances of ad-hoc staff participating in the election.

Arguments over the payment started early Saturday morning with the corps members, designated as presiding officers and assistant presiding officers, dramatically delaying the movement of election materials to polling units.

The corps members insisted they would not depart for the day’s job if their feeding allowances were not paid.

A corps member told PREMIUM TIMES that the matter was later resolved.

He added that the corps members were promised payment at their polling units.

Meanwhile, the corps members were stranded after resolving the issue as drivers who were supposed to convey them refused to show up.

At the RAC in Otolo Nnewi, corps members expressed reservations about going for the elections without security operatives in their vehicles to escort them.

The corps members’ complaints may not be unconnected to threats by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, a secessionist group, to disrupt the process.

Though delayed due to logistics, accreditation has commenced in several polling units in the state.