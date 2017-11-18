10 major Senate activities this week

Related News

The Nigerian Senate buzzed with activities this week, ranging from the approval of the $5.5 million loan request by the President to the resumption of former majority leader, Ali Ndume.

Below are the major events that took place in the Senate this week.

Tuesday

1. The Senate approved a $5.5 billion external loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari. The loan consist of $3 billion external loan and $2.5 billion Eurobond or Diaspora bond sought in the international market.

2. The Senate also announced the resumption of former majority leader, Ali Ndume, who was suspended on March 3 for calling for investigation into allegations of fraud and certificate falsification against the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and another senator, Dino Melaye, respectively.

The announcement was made by the deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwerwmadu, after an executive session.

3. In a bid to locate federal health facilities in every part of Nigeria, the Senate resolved to mandate its committees on primary healthcare and communicable diseases to consider all requests for siting of federal health facilities, where they do not already exist, with the intent to correct the imbalance in the distribution of the facilities in the country.

4. The senators mandated the committees on finance and banking, insurance and other financial institutions to investigate allegations of unremitted stamp duties revenue in the last five years and to report its findings, observations and recommendation to the Senate not later than eight weeks from the date of resolution.

Wednesday

5. Former majority leader, Ali Ndume, resumed at plenary, after eight months of suspension.

6. The Senate ignored Mr. Ndume’s first appeal which was for a minute silence for a deceased senator, Isiaka Adeleke.

7. The Senate asked the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to direct the reinstatement of the aides of Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, without further delay following reports that they (the aides) were withdrawn to ensure ‘a level playing field’ ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

8. The Senate commended the Super Eagles for defeating Argentina 4-2 in a friendly match ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup and urged the team to keep the momentum until the World Cup.

9. The Senate President, Bukola Saraki announced that the chamber will begin work on the 2018 Appropriation Bill next Wednesday.

10. The chairman, Senate committee on media and public affairs, Aliyu Abdullahi, explained why the reception given to the recently reinstated senator, Mr. Ndume, by his colleagues was not unduly exciting, adding that the senators had no ”hard feeling towards the newly restored senator.”