2019: Group declares support for Atiku

Related News

A group known as the Concerned Citizens for Atiku, CC4A, has declared support for a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to run for president in 2019.

Although Mr. Abubakar is yet to formally declare his intention, the group asked him to do so, saying it would mobilise Nigerians on his behalf.

Members of the group led by Adebowale Jante stated these during a courtesy visit to the media office of Mr. Abubakar in Jabi, Abuja.

According to a statement by Mr. Jante, the group was received by the head of Mr. Abubakar’s Media Office, Paul Ibe.

Mr. Ibe while receiving the group noted that Nigeria is in dreadful need of a competent leader like Mr. Abubakar. He said the visit by CC4A “was one of hope, especially in the light of Nigeria’s current level of poor governance.”

He commended the group for its make-up, saying it was a step in the right direction for young Nigerians to be actively involved in politics at all levels.

“The CC4Atiku visit and its intentions are in tandem with the #NotTooYoungToRun campaign,” Mr. Ibe said while encouraging members not to relent in their efforts.

“The beauty of this group is its constitution of young people who are not sitting back and expecting things to be handed to them.

“Your visit has given us hope, hope that indeed our situation isn’t irredeemable, and for that we thank you”.

“Your visit and intentions lend much credence to the #NotTooYoungToRun campaign. If you must run, you must be able to rally together and that is what you have done today, and I’m truly impressed with you,” Mr. Ibe added.

In his reaction, Mr. Jante said his group believes that Nigeria is in dire need of Mr. Abubakar’s service to urgently rescue the economy of the nation.

“Your Excellency, it is an honour and privilege to stand before you not just as a group of patriotic young people of like minds, but also as citizens under the umbrella of Concerned Citizens for Atiku (CC4Atiku) whose common interest is not limited to the total reversal of the unfortunate under-development of Nigeria, but also ensuring her speedy climb, up the ladder of economic growth and prosperity, as well as the wellbeing of its citizens irrespective of all sentiments.

“The formation of this progressive pressure group, which has Coordinators in the 36 States of the Federation as well as in the diaspora, was borne out of the need to create a platform for sustained dialogue towards finding better alternatives for resolving many of the multi-faceted challenges facing our beloved country, Nigeria.

“No doubt, our country is at a crossroads and urgently needs rescue. Nigeria is in dire need of a leader with a track-record of credibility and empathy, a leader with vast political and administrative experience, a focused and detribalised leader with friends across our geopolitical borders, a leader with memorable antecedents and a man of unquestionable character,” he added.

Mr. Jante provided more reasons why his group believes Mr. Abubakar should be Nigeria’s next president.

“For us in this group, having decided that you are the only man who can rescue this nation, our involvement has gone beyond appealing to your good self. We see this project as a mission of compulsion, a commitment to dragging you into the 2019 presidential race as an urgent and necessary step to save this country from an imminent catastrophe,” he said.

Mr. Abubakar served as vice president under President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007, on the platform of People’s Democratic Party, PDP. He is currently a leader of Nigeria’s ruling party but has complained of being side-lined in the governance of the country.