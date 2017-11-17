Buhari commiserates with Iran, Iraq over earthquake

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with President Hassan Rouhani and the people of Iran over the devastating earthquake which struck the western province of Kermanshah recently, causing the death of hundreds and injury to thousands.

The president, who described the natural disaster and its fallout as “very unfortunate, sad and massive,” said the “thoughts and hearts of Nigerians are with the people of Iran at this trying period.”

The Nigerian leader prayed that God will console the grieving families and wished the injured speedy recovery.

President Buhari also expressed similar condolences to the government and people of Iraq over the human and material losses suffered in the wake of the earthquake on their border with Iran.

Vice-President Osinbajo, had on Tuesday while declaring open the 6th D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Industrial Cooperation with Member Countries in Abuja, on behalf of Mr. Buhari, expressed condolences to the government and people of Iran on the disaster caused by the earthquake.