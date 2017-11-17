Judge convicts 87-year-old for Indian hemp possession

Related News

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court on Thursday convicted an 87 years old woman, Agbomabiwon Seriki, for unlawful possession of 10.3 kilogrammes of Indian hemp.

The judge, Hadiza Rabiu-Shagari, ordered that the convict be remanded at the Lagos State Old People’s Home, Yaba, pending when a member of her family would apply to court for her custody.

The convict, a resident of 9 Osunba street, Oto-Awori, Ijanikin, Lagos, had last week Tuesday, pleaded guilty to a one count charge of unlawful dealing in 10.3 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, a narcotic similar to cocaine, heroine and LSD, when she was arraigned before the court, by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

Upon her plea of guilty, the prosecutor, Aliyu Abubakar, had urged the court to adjourn the matter till Thursday for a review of the facts of the case.

On Thursday, the prosecutor tendered the convict’s confessional statements, drug test analysis, and the bulk of the Cannabis Sativa seized from her, which were admitted as exhibits by the court.

After admitting the exhibits, the court pronounced the 87-year-old guilty as charged.

However, the convict’s lawyer, Prosper Ojakovo, pleaded with the court to be lenient in sentencing his client on the grounds that she was a first time offender and aged.

In sentencing the convict, the judge said that sending her to prison would not be of any benefits, especially when her age is considered.

In a similar case, the judge also sentenced a 56 years old woman, Anya Nneoma, to 12 months imprisonment for unlawful dealing in 5.5 kilogrammes of Indian hemp.

Ms. Anya, a resident of Vulcaniser area of Seme, Badagry, also pleaded guilty before the court, last Tuesday, for illegal dealing in five kilogrammes of the substance.

She was, however, sentenced to one year in prison at the Kirikiri Female Prison in Lagos.

Both convicts’ offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under sections 11(c) of NDLEA cap. N30, laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004.