National convention: PDP extends deadline for purchase, submission of form

Chairman, PDP Caretaker Committee, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, speaking to party faithful, at the PDP Secretariat after the supreme court upheld his position as the authentic leader of the party in Abuja on Wednesday (12/7/17). With him are Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State (L) and former Special Adviser to the President on Inter-party Affairs, Sen Ben Obi 03482/12/7/2017/Ernest Okorie/ICE/NAN
Chairman, PDP Caretaker Committee, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, speaking to party faithful, at the PDP Secretariat after the supreme court upheld his position as the authentic leader of the party in Abuja on Wednesday (12/7/17). With him are Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State (L) and former Special Adviser to the President on Inter-party Affairs, Sen Ben Obi 03482/12/7/2017/Ernest Okorie/ICE/NAN

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has extended until November 30, the date for the purchase and submission of forms for elective offices for its forthcoming National Convention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that November 19 was the initial deadline for the purchase and submission of nomination forms.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary, PDP National Caretaker Committee, Dayo Adeyeye, on Thursday in Abuja said that the decision was arrived at the committee meeting held on Thursday.

He said that the party observed the unprecedented enthusiasm shown by party members across all the geopolitical zones to contest for elective offices at the Dec. 19 National Convention.

“This, the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) noted, has positively increased the visibility of the party and its activities in recent times.

“In order to further encourage party members and make the process more open and inclusive, the NCC has decided to extend the closing date for the purchase of nomination forms from November 19 to November 29.

“Completed nomination forms are now to be returned on November 30. Interested members are therefore enjoined to take advantage of this extension of time.”

Mr. Adeyeye reiterated the committee’s commitment to a very open, transparent and successful national convention.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.