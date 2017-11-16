National convention: PDP extends deadline for purchase, submission of form

Related News

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has extended until November 30, the date for the purchase and submission of forms for elective offices for its forthcoming National Convention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that November 19 was the initial deadline for the purchase and submission of nomination forms.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary, PDP National Caretaker Committee, Dayo Adeyeye, on Thursday in Abuja said that the decision was arrived at the committee meeting held on Thursday.

He said that the party observed the unprecedented enthusiasm shown by party members across all the geopolitical zones to contest for elective offices at the Dec. 19 National Convention.

“This, the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) noted, has positively increased the visibility of the party and its activities in recent times.

“In order to further encourage party members and make the process more open and inclusive, the NCC has decided to extend the closing date for the purchase of nomination forms from November 19 to November 29.

“Completed nomination forms are now to be returned on November 30. Interested members are therefore enjoined to take advantage of this extension of time.”

Mr. Adeyeye reiterated the committee’s commitment to a very open, transparent and successful national convention.

(NAN)