Police arrest suspected killers of UNIBEN professor, 101 others

The Police Command in Edo says it has arrested 104 suspects including three killers of Paul Otasowie, a professor with the University of Benin.

The Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo, disclosed this on Thursday in Benin while briefing newsmen on the command’s achievements within the last three weeks.

Mr. Kokumo said of the figure 29 suspects were arrested for alleged armed robbery; 20 suspects for alleged kidnapping and 55 for cult activities.

He also said that various weapons including five AK-47 rifles; two pump actions; 33 cut-to-size guns; one riot gunner; live cartridge; 10 exotic vehicles and various cell phones were recovered from the suspects.

He said that toy guns; masks; machetes as well as N1.3 million were also recovered from them.

The commissioner said the achievements were recorded with the assistance of other security stakeholders, and assured residents of the state of worthy stewardship of the command.

He said as the Yuletide fast approached, the desperation of criminals to amass wealth was usually intensifying.

He said proactive measures had been taken by the command to nib crime and criminality in the bud.

Mr. Kokumo further disclosed that the command had uncovered an illegal oil refinery at Agbede-Egonu River near Auchi in Etsako West Local Government Area in the State.

He said six suspects were arrested in connection with the crime, adding that illegal oil refining was a serious economic sabotage.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo had earlier visited the command where he held a close-door meeting for 45 minutes with heads of security agencies of the 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, the State Security Services, SSS, and the Police.

Mr. Obaseki, who spoke with journalists after the meeting, said that his administration would launch a new Security Architecture by December.

He said the new security arrangement would enhance the operation of the police and other security agencies in the State.

He said government was already putting finishing touches to the new arrangement, and that the tour of facilities at the command was part of it.

The governor noted that consultations were ongoing with various security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the state ahead of the official launch.

(NAN)