FIFA announces pots for 2018 World Cup draw

The world football governing body, FIFA, has announced the pots for the 2018 World Cup.

The announcement was made on its website on Thursday.

Nigeria is placed in Pot 4, which means Nigeria will not play any of the countries in that pot.

Those countries are Serbia, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia.

Pot 1 has Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, and France.

Pot 2 has Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia. Mexico, Uruguay, and Croatia.

Pot 3 has Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, and Iran.

FIFA said it used the October 2017 edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking to allocate all qualified teams to the four pots after hosts Russia took the top seeding spot.

The Super Eagles qualified for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia after beating Zambia 1-0 in Uyo.

The final draw will take place on December 1 at Moscow’s Kremlin Palace.

