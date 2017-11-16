Turkey to deploy armed security guards on flights

Related News

Under the new law recently passed by the Turkish Parliament, armed security guards would be deployed on flights to and from Turkey as precautionary measure against terror attack, according to news report on Thursday.

According to the draft law in Ankara, the guards to serve on planes would be members of staff of the Turkish Interior Ministry, including police officers, instead of personnel from private security companies.

The reports said that at least, one security guard would be deployed on flights regarded particularly as risky.

The security guards would sit on seats at the back of the plane and would dress in civilian clothes, said the report.

According to it, the Turkish authorities will also allow the presence of armed security guards in foreign civil aviation flights to Turkey, provided that the reciprocity principle is reserved.

(Xinhua/NAN)