Nigerian govt to restructure polytechnics – Minister

Related News

The federal government said it has concluded plans to restructure polytechnics in Nigeria to focus on research and development of indigenous technology.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, made the disclosure on Wednesday at the 17th convocation ceremony of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, in Ogun State.

He explained that the focus would be largely on agriculture and alternative sources of energy.

Mr. Adamu, who was represented by Samuel Ojo, the Director of Tertiary Education in the Ministry, emphasised the need for the institutions to invest in commercially viable inventions.

He noted that the government would no longer tolerate the situation where technology – based institutions shifted their focus to courses in liberal arts.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Rector of the polytechnic, Olusegun Aluko, disclosed that the institution at the 17th convocation produced 2,525 graduates.

He gave the details as 1,650 National Diploma graduates and 875 Higher National Diploma graduates.

“In this number we have 154 graduands with distinction, 747 with upper credit, 1,280 graduands with lower credit and 344 with pass,” Mr. Aluko stated.

The rector who announced Okeke Henry of the Department of Electrical/Electronics as the overall best graduate, said he remains a pride for the school.

“Mr. Henry appears to have had his fair share of challenges in life, but today he stands tall and has become an academic champion at this 17th convocation. I congratulate this young man and his parents,” he said.

Mr. Aluko added further that, in order to encourage such excellent performances, the polytechnic with the cooperation of prize sponsors and through the authority internal means, designed a financial incentive system for awardees.