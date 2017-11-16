Former presidential spokesperson denied access into Aso Villa

Related News

The spokesperson to late President Umaru Yar’Adua, Olusegun Adeniyi, was denied access into Aso Villa for an event he was invited on Thursday.

The ex-presidential aide was turned back for not presenting his invitation card, he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Mr. Adeniyi, the current chairman of ThisDay newspaper editorial board, said he was invited to a book launch by Garba Shehu, spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari. He said he misplaced his invitation card.

Though he was recognised at the Villa gate, one of the security men denied him access for not presenting the card, he wrote.

“Garba Shehu invited me for book launch at Villa. Misplaced IV. Got to villa, recognised by security men but one insisted I couldn’t go on. Real Shame. Going back.”