Former presidential spokesperson denied access into Aso Villa

Olusegun Adeniyi [Photo: FridayPosts.Com]
Olusegun Adeniyi [Photo: FridayPosts.Com]

The spokesperson to late President Umaru Yar’Adua, Olusegun Adeniyi, was denied access into Aso Villa for an event he was invited on Thursday.

The ex-presidential aide was turned back for not presenting his invitation card, he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Mr. Adeniyi, the current chairman of ThisDay newspaper editorial board, said he was invited to a book launch by Garba Shehu, spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari. He said he misplaced his invitation card.

Though he was recognised at the Villa gate, one of the security men denied him access for not presenting the card, he wrote.

“Garba Shehu invited me for book launch at Villa. Misplaced IV. Got to villa, recognised by security men but one insisted I couldn’t go on. Real Shame. Going back.”

  • ailandaaa

    don’t misplace valued IVs in future…

  • Anonymous

    This man, did he not hear that the NASS leadership Including the senate president and Speaker were turned back from a dinner with Buhari cus they would not be searched? Does he think the Aso security do not recognise Senate president and Speaker with their oictures in every government office? Procedure is procedure and there is no exception to procedure, u will be held accountable if anything goes wrong, ls stop personalizing issues, someone who has worked in aso rock villa should know better and jphaving worked there before and facial recognition is not enough, how should the security know if u are telling truth? TRUST? such trust is blind, secuirty people have to assume every man is a criminal and suspect and if that suslsicion cannot be reconciled, there is no managing.

  • Emeka

    This man thinks Aso Rock is still what it used to be prior to this time! If the invitation is cash money of a million dollars, would you lose it? Why did you not put a call across to Garba Shehu, and save us this unnecessary vituperation!

  • rhad

    Is this an appeal for public sympathy or what? If they have allowed you, you will be the same to same the security in Aso villa is porous. Lesson learnt. the devils is in the details – ‘Everything matters, it depends on how you look at it’