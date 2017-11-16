Suspected military pension thieves granted bail

Wing Commander Ishaku Yakubu
Wing Commander Ishaku Yakubu

Justice D. Z. Senchi of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, sitting in Jabi, Abuja on Wednesday granted bail to the two military officers accused of complicity in stealing monies meant for payment of death benefits of deceased officers.

The suspects, Ishaka Yakubu and Akinbamidele Odunsi, were arraigned alongside Abidemi Kolade and Violet Ofoegbunam (both bank officials) on a 6-count count charge of conspiracy and stealing of pension funds to the tune of N339 million.

The offence breaches Section 315 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 LFN (Abuja) 1990, and punishable under the same Act.

Arraigned on November 9, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge following which the court ordered their remand in prison custody and adjourned to November 15 for ruling on their bail application.

In his ruling, Justice Senchi admitted each of the accused persons to bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties in like sum. Each of the sureties must own property worth N200 million and must deposit original title of the property with the court.

The case has been adjourned to January 23, 2018 for hearing.

Wing Commander Ishaku Yakubu

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.