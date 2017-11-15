Edo donates N500,000 to widow of farmer allegedly killed by herdsmen

Related News

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Wednesday presented N500,000 to Gloria Omoregie, wife of Efosa Omoregie, killed by suspected herdsmen on August 31.

Mr. Omoregie, a farmer, was killed in his farm at Oben in the Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the killing is the latest in the recurring killing of farmers by herdsmen in Edo, Delta and other parts of Nigeria.

Presenting the cash, the Majority Leader of Edo State House of Assembly, Roland Asoro (APC-Orhionmwon South), said he was making the donation to the widow on behalf of the governor.

He quoted Mr. Obaseki as saying that the gesture was to assist the woman to regain her stability and take care of family needs because of the untimely death of her husband.

Gloria after receiving the money thanked the state government for the gesture, saying that she would use the money to pay her children’s school fees.

The presentation was witnessed by chiefs and elders from Ugu Ward in Oben.

(NAN)