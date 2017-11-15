FEC endorses new Building Code for Nigeria

His Excellency Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo with Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari shortly before the commencement of the FEC Meeting at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja. 3rd May 2017. NOVO ISIORO.
The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday endorsed a new National Building Code for the country.

The council at its meeting in Abuja, presided over by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, also approved the reconstruction of the Gombe-Biu Road at a cost of N27 billion.

Speaking with State House Correspondents after the meeting, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed that N458 million would be paid as consultancy fee for the implementation of the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

Mr. Fashola spoke to reporters alongside the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma.

According to Mr. Fashola, the 117 km Gombe-Biu road, connecting Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa and Borno States will boost agricultural activities and power supply in states in the North-East.

He said, however, that the road project excluded the nine- kilometre road, already constructed by the Gombe State Government.

The minister said that the National Building Code was earlier approved by the National Council on Housing, Land and Urban Development.

Also speaking, Mr. Udoma said that the council had approved the engagement of Malaysian consultants to conduct a study that would aid the implementation of the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan at a cost of $1.5 million.

(NAN)

