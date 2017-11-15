Suspect impersonates Mike Adenuga, allegedly defrauds victim of N1 million

Related News

A 24-year-old man, Ehioboh Lucky, has been arrested by‎ the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly impersonating businessman Mike Adenuga to perpetrate internet fraud.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect opened a Facebook account in the name of Mr. Adenuga to defraud innocent people.

He said nemesis caught up with him following a complaint by one of his victims, Abiola Ogunseye whom the suspect had reportedly defrauded N1,028,770.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the suspect, who hails from Edo State, opened a facebook account with the name and picture of the business mogul which he has been using to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

”One of his victims, Abiola Olalekan Ogunseye came in contact with him on Facebook where he promised to get employment for him at Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC)”, he said.

The police spokesman said the victim has paid the sum to settle some members of management board of the corporation, ”who will influence his appointment.”

”The sum of N1,028,770 has so far been paid to suspect before the victim realised that he is a fraudster,” Mr. Oyeyemi added.

He said the victim lodged a complaint via a petition to the Commissioner of Police and Officer in charge of Anti Kidnapping and Cultism, Opeyemi Kujoore.

He said the police officer was directed to go after the suspect adding that,after weeks of investigation, the suspect was apprehended on November 6.

Mr. Oyeyemi said recovered exhibits from the suspect include one Iphone 6, one Dell laptop, eight different sim cards, five different ATM cards and one international passport.

He said that the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.