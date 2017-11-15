Nigerian Air Force partners Turkey Armed Forces

Related News

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has expressed it readiness to partner with the Turkish Armed Forces to enhance capacity building for its (Nigerian) personnel and promote mutually beneficial collaboration between the militaries of both countries.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Olatokunbo Adesanya, an air commodore. made the disclosure in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar while welcoming the new Defence Attachee, DA, Republic of Turkey, Murat Selcuklu at NAF Headquarters in Abuja said both countries will benefit from the intended collaboration.

Mr. Abubakar, an air marshal, added that ”there are several potential areas of cooperation between Nigeria and Turkey thus accounting for the opening of a Defence Section in Ankara.”

The statement noted that the air force chief congratulated Mr. Selcuklu, a group captain, for being the first military attaché to be posted to Nigeria.

In his reaction earlier, Mr. Selcuklu stated that he was delighted to be in Nigeria to improve the relationship between the Armed Forces of Nigeria and that of Turkey.

“He called on the NAF to send a team to visit Turkey to see the capabilities of the country and discover more areas of collaboration”, the statement reads.

President Buhari and President Erdogan of Turkey had in October agreed to strengthen relations in the area of security and particularly the fight against terrorism, amongst other issues.

The agreement was reached during Mr. Buhari’s meeting with the Turkish President in Ankara, the capital city, ahead of a meeting of “Developing Eight” countries.