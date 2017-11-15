Federal character policy hindering Nigeria’s development – Speaker

FILE PHOTO: Thousands of young Nigerians jostled for 11 job positions in UNTH Enugu, South East Nigeria
FILE PHOTO: Thousands of young Nigerians jostled for 11 job positions in UNTH Enugu, South East Nigeria

The Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Kabiru Adjoto, said on Wednesday that the federal character policy of the Federal Government was hindering national development.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Benin, Mr. Adjoto said professionals and experienced individuals were being over-looked for reasons best known to the policymakers in the country.

“The federal character policy has led to the systematic collapse of the nation’s socio-economic and political environment,” he said.

The speaker said that professionalism should be given special consideration over federal character policy.

“We need to harness the abundant potential in this country by putting square pegs in the square holes,’’ Mr. Adjoto said.

According to him, the Edo Assembly is carrying out reforms to promote merit and encourage professionalism in the state.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.