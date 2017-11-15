Saraki rejects Ndume’s first prayer after suspension

Related News

In what appeared like a continuation of contention between the two, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday rejected an appeal by former Majority Leader, Ali Ndume, for a minute silence for deceased senator, Isiaka Adeleke.

Mr. Ndume had sought the leave of the Senate to grant him the privilege of paying a last respect to his friend, Mr. Adeleke, who he described as his ‘landlord.’

He sought the privilege while quoting the Senate standing order 14(a, b and c)

The Senate had on April 25 observed a minute silence for the late senator, but Mr. Ndume requested for another minute of silence due to his absence.

“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, you know that I’ve been away for seven and half months and coming in today, we all know that in my absence, we lost Distinguished Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who was sitting right behind me. I used to call him my landlord. I didn’t have the opportunity to pay my tribute, I want to appeal to this Senate to again stand for a minute silence and pray for the repose of his soul.”

Mr. Saraki in response, however, did not seek the leave of the Senate to either grant the prayer or not as is the usual practice.

“Your point of order is noted,” Mr. Saraki replied without putting any question to other lawmakers.

Mr. Ndume had stirred the hornets’ nest when he asked the Senate to investigate public allegations of impropriety against the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and another senator, Dino Melaye.

Following recommendations by the Ethics and Privileges Committee, the Senate on March 30 suspended Mr. Ndume.

The former Senate Majority Leader resumed on Wednesday following the conclusion of his suspension.

Earlier last week, a court nullified his suspension and ordered payment of all his entitlements for the period.