Aisha Buhari hands over maternity complex to Katsina govt

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has handed over a fully-equipped, state-of-the-art maternity complex to the Katsina State Government, in fulfilment of her commitment to improving the healthcare delivery system in Nigeria and the reduction of the health burden of women.

The handing over ceremony took place at the new complex within the premises of the Daura General Hospital on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that Mrs. Buhari conducted the foundation stone laying ceremony on May 18, saying the maternity complex will contribute to reduction of the challenges women face trying to access medical care during pregnancy and at childbirth, saying these are times when they are at their most vulnerable state.

The event was anchored by the Personal Physician to the Wife of the President and Coordinator of Future Assured Programme, Kamal Muhammad, who handed over the facility to the Zonal Coordinator for Future Assured, Yardada Bichi who in turn handed the facility over to representative of the Katsina State Government and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Kabir Mustafa.

Mr. Mustafa expressed the appreciation of the Katsina State government over the donation of the fully equipped maternity complex by the wife of the president, saying the whole state is excited over this monumental gift. He promised that the state will make the best use of the facility to help realize her dream of improved health outcomes for women and reduction in the rate of maternal morbidity and mortality.

The Medical Director of Daura General Hospital, Abdulaziz Nafiu, in his address said the hospital has a catchment area comprising Katsina, Jigawa and Kano states, but that patients come in from as far as southern parts of Niger Republic. He said the complex, which is one-of-a-kind in the whole of Northern Nigeria, will reduce the burden of maternity patients on the hospital. He however pointed out the need for more personnel from the Health Management Board to cope with the expected influx of patients.

The maternity Complex is a 10-unit facility made up of consultation rooms, labour rooms, an eclamptic room, pharmacy, nurses’ station, post-natal room, post op room, lying in room and a general ward complete with Kangaroo room. All units were stuffed with state of the art equipment.

Mrs. Buhari will commission the complex at a later date.