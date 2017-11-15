How I got car gift from typist – Osinbajo

Related News

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday narrated an inspiring story of how he got a car gift from a typist, whom he said he assisted in his career-upgrade.

Mr. Osinbajo shared the story on Twitter through his personal handle @ProfOsinbajo.

“I turned 60 early this year. It was one of the greatest surprises I ever experienced. One minute I am 21 years old and the next, I am 60 years old. Permit me to share with you the story I shared at Lead City University a few days ago on some lessons I have learnt so far,” Mr. Osinbajo said.

The vice president said as a young law lecturer then at the University of Lagos, Lagos State, he was dependent on the services of the departmental typists to get his academic materials typed because laptops and personal computers weren’t common as at that time.

He said there were three typists – the chief typist, the senior typist, and the junior typist.

“When there was work to do, what I discovered was that the chief typist would disappear. He works only till 4 p.m. The senior typist would be nowhere to be found. But the gentleman Adereni the junior typist, who only had his school certificate, was remarkably hardworking. Sometime I would drop him off at his home at 1 a.m.,” Mr. Osinbajo said.

“Years after I was working as an adviser to the then Attorney General of the Federation, Hon. Bola Ajibola, who later became a judge of the World Court at The Hague in the Netherlands, one day he called me and asked if I could recommend a good secretary who is hard working and could do long judgments.

“I had three options, the chief typist, the senior or the junior typist, but the junior typist at a time had only school certificate, he didn’t have any other qualification but I chose him.

“He got to The Hague, and typically worked hard and diligently. Every judge in the court wanted him to work with them. He later moved his family over to The Hague and got degrees and made a good living for himself. One day he remembered me and actually sent me a car,” the vice president said.

He didn’t mention what brand of car it was.

Mr. Osinbajo, a renowned law professor, is a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG. He is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.