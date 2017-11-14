Police arrest ‘outlawed’ merchant navy trainees in Ogun

Related News

Operatives from the Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday raided a training camp, being illegally operated by an outlawed group, Nigerian Merchant Navy, arresting six officials and 40 cadets.

The team, led by head of Federal Special Anti-Robbery, FSARS, Adams Uba, in the company of journalists, stormed the camp located in Sagamu town of the state.

The team arrived the camp, which is a stone throw from the toll gate along Sagamu, at about 12 p.m, carried out the operation for about 45 minutes, after which they arrested the suspects. They also seized some exhibits which include military uniforms, boots and flags among others‎.

All the suspects were later taken to the headquarters of FSARS, Magbon in Abeokuta, where they where they were interrogated.

The command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, while parading the suspects, said a “cabal” was responsible for the illegal military training. He said they extorted money from innocent citizens under the pretext that they would be offered jobs after the training.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the administrators of the illegal training camp also sew uniforms for their victims, kit them, after collecting training fees ranging from N80,000 and N120,000.

The police spokesman said some officials of the illegal camp escaped but assured that they would be arrested.