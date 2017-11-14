Falana, Ribadu for summit on corruption and whistleblowing

Related News

Prominent human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, and pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Nuhu Ribadu, will on Tuesday headline a national summit on whistleblowing and the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The event is being put together by the African Centre for Media & Information Literacy, AFRICMIL, in conjunction with House Committee on Financial Crimes, Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, and Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, WSCIJ.

The theme of the summit scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Rockview Hotel in Abuja is ‘Fight Against Corruption: Harnessing The Whistleblowing Opportunities.’

According to Chido Onumah, Coordinator of the Centre, “The event is designed to interrogate the whistleblower policy and engage critical stakeholders responsible for promotion of the policy and its implementation.”

Aside Messes. Falana and Ribadu, other papers will also be delivered by Waziri Adio, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, and a professor, Abdullahi Shehu, of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN.

The Summit is part of activities under the Corruption Anonymous project of AFRICMIL aimed at building public confidence and support for the whistleblower policy of the Nigerian government.

The project is supported by the MacArthur Foundation.