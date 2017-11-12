Ekwueme finally flown abroad

Alex Ekwueme
Alex Ekwueme [Photo credit: dailypost]

The Second Republic Vice-President, Alex Ekwueme, was on Sunday airlifted abroad for further medical treatment.

Mr. Ekwueme was hospitalised at Memfys Hospital of Neurosurgery, Enugu, for chest infection on October 29.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the elder statesman departed the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday in a white air ambulance with registration number N605AJ.

However, Memfys Hospital ‎and family sources did not disclose the country where the former vice president would be receiving treatment.

NAN reports that some family members accompanied Mr. Ekwueme on the medical trip, while others came to bid him farewell.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week approved that Mr. Ekwueme be flown abroad for treatment.

(NAN)

