Housewife arrested for attempted murder of stepdaughter

A housewife, Rose Michael, has been arrested‎ by the Ogun State Police Command for attempted murder of her stepdaughter.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday that the incident occurred at‎ Onafowokan Street, Ita-Oluwa, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

He said the suspect, Rose Michael, inflicted “life threatening injuries” on her 8-year-old stepdaughter.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a complaint by her husband, James Michael, who reported that his wife called him on phone while he was away at work informing him that her stepdaughter beat her own biological daughter.

The wife reportedly said she was going on a revenge mission.

“The complainant stated further that he pleaded with her on phone to wait for him to see what actually happened. But before his arrival, the woman has used razor blade to inflict deep cuts on the little girl’s two hands and thigh,” Mr. Oyeyemi stated.

The police spokesperson said the victim, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to Lenard Hospital Ogijo where she is currently on admission.

“On interrogation, the suspect owned up to the commission of the offence but blamed it on the devil as she claimed not to know what came over her that made her do so,” he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child labour Unit of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspect.