Culture of impunity in Nigeria receding – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the culture of impunity inherited at the inception of his government, two years ago, is receding.

The statement was made in excerpts of a Book entitled: ‘‘Making steady, sustainable progress for Nigeria’s peace and prosperity: a mid-term scorecard on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’’, authored by the Presidential Media Team.

The book, which will be presented to the public on November 16 in Abuja, was sighted by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

‘Corruption, insecurity and the parlous economy were the challenges inherited at inception.

“They have been addressed and are still being addressed boldly and honestly.

“Steadily the culture of impunity is receding; the affront of terrorists overrunning security troops and encroaching on our territorial integrity has been reversed.

“The task of revamping the economy remains work-in-progress,’’ President Buhari wrote in the foreword of the 348-book, which is a compendium of notable achievements of his administration since May 29, 2015.

The publication was edited by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity; Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, and Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, (Office of the Vice President).

The Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) contributed to the publication.

The book will be reviewed by Tony Momoh while APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, is the keynote speaker/book presenter.

