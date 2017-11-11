Top major events at the Senate this week

Related News

From the presentation of the 2018 budget to barring of journalists from covering the event, the appearance of Police IGP, Ibrahim Idris, and the impending summon of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Raji Fashola, the Nigerian Senate this week was the centre of thrilling activities.

Unlike other weeks when Mondays are less busy, the chamber was full of life on Monday owing to the visit of the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Captured below are the 10 major events in the Senate this week:

Monday

– The newly-appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, visited the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and leadership of the National Assembly to solicit support of the lawmakers in delivering the campaign promises of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tuesday

– President Buhari presented an N8.6 trillion 2018 ‘budget of consolidation’ to a joint session of the National Assembly.

– Journalists from PREMIUM TIMES and several other online publications, and some in the print and electronic media, were denied entry into the premises of the National Assembly as early as 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday

– The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, told senators investigating various corruption allegations against him that he would not answer any question as the matter is before the court.

– Hundreds of protesters on Wednesday afternoon occupied the entrance of the National Assembly to show solidarity with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. The convener of the protest, Gloria Ugbeji, said it is important for Mr. Idris to be “left alone to focus on what he is doing.”

– The Senate mandated its committee on Niger Delta to liaise with the new SGF, to probe illegal renewal of tenure of board members of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

– The Senate mandated its committees on power and public accounts to invite the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to render an account of $35 million spent so far on Afam Fast Power Project and another $350 released to Nigerian Electricity Bulk Trading Company, NBET.

Thursday

– The Senate mandated its committees on Diaspora, Foreign Affairs and Special Duties to investigate the unfortunate incident of death of 26 Nigerian girls whose bodies were found on a Spanish warship.

– The Senate approved a $350 million loan request for Ogun state. The approval followed the presentation of a report by the committee on Local and Foreign Debts.