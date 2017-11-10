Police arraign alleged land grabber over forgery, trespassing

Related News

The Nigerian Police on Thursday arraigned a 52-year-old man, Ben Odigie, before a Lagos Magistrate Court for alleged forgery and trespass.

The police said the defendant, sometime in 2015 at Oregun, Ikeja, forged purchase receipts dated July 13, 1993, in the name of one M. O. Olota.

He also reportedly forged a land purchase agreement in Mr Olota’s name, the police said.

The prosecution said Mr. Odigie did so with the intent that the forged documents may be acted upon and used as genuine, whether in Lagos or elsewhere, to the prejudice of the Eshilokun Family of Oregun and other persons “who are induced to act or refrain from doing any act in the belief that the documents are genuine.”

The police said Mr. Odigie, on the same date and place, “fraudulently used” the forged purchase receipts and the undated land purchase agreement.

He was also accused of acting “in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace” by entering a land “which is in actual and peaceful possession of the Eshilokun family.”

The prosecution said the alleged offence is contrary to and punishable under sections 52 and 356 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Mr. Odigie pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge.

He was granted bail for N1 million, with two sureties in like sum.